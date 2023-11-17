Football Friday Night
Man surrenders to police negotiation team

After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police were able to get a man to surrender after several hours of negotiations around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers were called to an aggravated assault on a pregnant woman around 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the 100 Block of Highland Drive.

The man went to a residence in the 900 block of Creath Avenue.

Officers attempted to contact the man, but he would not cooperate.

The JPD negotiation team was put on standby around 10 p.m., and negotiations began just before 12 a.m. Friday because the man would not surrender to the police.

Around 2:15 a.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The victim was not identified, but Smith said she was still undergoing tests to make sure the health of the baby was ok.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

