Nov. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Weather Headlines

A cold front is still set to move through today.

Even though this front will not have much moisture, it will still produce some mist and light showers.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures will slowly drop for the weekend.

Better rain chances will come Sunday night into Monday.

Rain could stick around until later on Tuesday.

The rest of the week, including Thanksgiving, will be dry and cool.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

Chase Gage joins us live from “Fill the Food Bank”; he’ll tell us how you can help people in Northeast Arkansas.

A man surrenders to Jonesboro police after hours of negotiations overnight.

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she had been found safe.

President Joe Biden is set to sign the stop-gap bill into law to avoid a government shutdown.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

