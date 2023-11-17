Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nov. 17: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front is still set to move through today.

Even though this front will not have much moisture, it will still produce some mist and light showers.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures will slowly drop for the weekend.

Better rain chances will come Sunday night into Monday.

Rain could stick around until later on Tuesday.

The rest of the week, including Thanksgiving, will be dry and cool.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Chase Gage joins us live from “Fill the Food Bank”; he’ll tell us how you can help people in Northeast Arkansas.

A man surrenders to Jonesboro police after hours of negotiations overnight.

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she had been found safe.

President Joe Biden is set to sign the stop-gap bill into law to avoid a government shutdown.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas

Latest News

After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team
Brookland Empower Classic: Bearcats & Valley View win, GCT falls Thursday
According to a survey from Gunther Mazda, the average American is willing to travel 4.6 hours...
Arkansans willing to travel nearly 7 hours for Thanksgiving feast, survey shows
True Loves get a bit of a break this year as PNC Bank’s 40th annual Christmas Price Index®...
12 Days of Christmas: A look at inflation