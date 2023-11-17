Football Friday Night
Rehabilitation program celebrates opening of women’s ministry

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) -A drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in Independence County is celebrating the opening of its new women’s ministry.

John 3:16 Ministries of Charlotte has been accepting men for years now, but as of this week, the program will accept a limited number of women through its new John 3:16 Wings ministry.

Just a week ago, the program announced it was building a new 40-bed facility, which will now house the Wings program once completed.

“Our goal date to open the new facility for 40 women will be in May 2024. Today, we know that it will be a big deal, and families are going to be restored,” Wings Ministry Director Jennifer Tarwater said.

Tarwater explained entire families can now be changed through John 3:16.

“We can house the woman here and get her life changed. If you change mom and dad. The whole family dynamic changes,” Tarwater added.

Ministry Founder Bryan Tuggle said the women’s ministry has been in the works for a long time, and he’s thankful to see it off the ground.

