Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Seven-year-old donates birthday presents to homeless

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Most seven-year-olds wish for a new bike or that brand-new toy that just hit the shelf when thinking of gifts for their birthday, but a kid from Cave City had a different wish.

Henry Lockhart turned seven on Nov. 7, but for the last two years, he hasn’t wanted to receive any gifts from friends and family but rather give them to people who may need them more.

Last year, Henry collected Lego sets for a children’s hospital and was able to donate multiple building sets.

“I was getting Legos for the children that are in St. Jude’s Hospital for the sick children,” Henry said.

Henry’s mom explained giving instead of receiving was a learning opportunity for her son.

“I thought that we could make much better use of those gifts instead of him getting more and more, and I wanted to teach him about giving back,” Henry’s Mom, Katie, said.

This year, Henry is donating to a cause here in Northeast Arkansas.

“Giving people some things that they might need,” Henry said.

Henry and his mom decided to donate gifts to a homeless assistance group in Batesville.

“When I made that suggestion to Henry, because we talked about what that meant and what that organization did, and he was totally on board with that,” Katie explained.

Our Father’s Table has been helping the homeless in Batesville for multiple years.

The non-profit offers meals to the homeless every week and gives out items like clothing, sleeping bags, and more.

“Basically, we just want to try and keep people fed, warm, and loved. And let them know that they are loved and that people care about them,” Our Father’s Table Director Autumn Raviscioni said.

The director said when Henry and his mother approached the organization with their idea, they had no idea what they were about to receive.

“We just started adding things to a wish list, and we started getting presents by the pile full,” Raviscioni explained.

Raviscioni explained the homeless population is something continuously growing in Batesville, and assistance is highly needed.

“We just started keeping track of people we help at the beginning of the year, and we’re up to about 37, and that’s just on the west side of town,” she added.

An Amazon Wishlist for Our Father’s Table is still active for those wishing to donate.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers
After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team

Latest News

John 3:16 Ministries of Charlotte has been accepting men for year now, but as of this week, the...
Rehabilitation program celebrates opening of women’s ministry
Once again, K8 News is teaming up with the Jonesboro Radio Group to “Fill the Food Bank.”
Help us Fill the Food Bank today
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as state cabinet members, have made stops in...
Walnut Ridge crowned as “Capitol for the Day”
Charles Moody hanging lights all around the exhibit making sure things are ready to go for next...
Lights of the Delta prepares for its 20th year