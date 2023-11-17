Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sheriff’s office warns of scams as holidays approach

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office urges people to be vigilant against online, phone, and...
The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office urges people to be vigilant against online, phone, and mail scams as the holiday season approaches.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office urges people to be vigilant against online, phone, and mail scams as the holiday season approaches.

The sheriff’s office said every year, it receives several reports of people providing money to scammers by means of gift cards, money orders, mobile payment apps, or by providing bank account information.

Scammers take numerous approaches to trick someone into sending money. Those include telling people they have a warrant or unpaid taxes or claiming they are related to the person and are stuck in a foreign country.

If you are faced with this type of situation, the sheriff’s office says not to act on what the caller is telling you.

Instead, request that the caller provide more detailed information about why they are requesting money. The other option is to simply hang up.

The sheriff’s office said one common scam it sees is people receiving calls from a person claiming to be a member of the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller typically tells people they have missed court or jury duty among other things and they will be arrested unless they send payment via credit card, gift card, etc.

The sheriff’s office said it does not accept payment for anything over the phone, nor does it accept payments by credit card or gift card. It also will not call people to inform them they’ve missed court or jury duty.

If you receive a call like this, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 501-362-8143.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas

Latest News

Over 100,000 hunters are predicted to participate in the 2023-2024 duck hunting season in...
Over 100,000 hunters expected for 2023-2024 duck hunting season
The most significant real estate purchase in Craighead County between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 was...
Top Craighead County property transaction made in Lake City
The Brookland Police Department is accepting applications for two new officers.
Police department looks to hire more officers
Fire crews in Forrest City rescued a dog from a house fire.
Dog rescued from house fire