Strong forfeits 2023 season, Augusta advances to 8-Man State Semifinals

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Strong-Huttig will forfeit all football games played in the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs were 9-0 and beat Augusta 50-14 last week in the 8-Man State Quarterfinals. Instead the Red Devils are awarded a 2-0 playoff victory. Augusta will travel to Spring Hill on November 24th. The winner of that matchup will face Rector or Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship on Thursday, November 30th at War Memorial Stadium.

