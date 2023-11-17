Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Top Craighead County property transaction made in Lake City

The most significant real estate purchase in Craighead County between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 was...
The most significant real estate purchase in Craighead County between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 was in Lake City.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - The most significant real estate purchase in Craighead County between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 was in Lake City.

Our content partner Talk Business & Politics reported that Alpine Income Property OP LP spent $1.55 million on a house and acres in Lake City, with the deal completed by Oct. 15.

The second-largest residential and commercial property transfer in the region during the same period was made by GEV Investments LLC. The company purchased a retail store for $1.5 million, with the deal completed on Oct. 4.

The third largest transaction went to Shawna Gammill Matthews Trust for its $1.33 million purchase of a home in Ridgepointe.

For more on this story, visit Talk Politics & Business’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas

Latest News

Riceland Foods reported more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue at its yearly meeting in...
Riceland Foods reports over $1.3 billion in revenues
Rendering of the mixed-use development at 500 Beale St.
$70M mixed-use development proposed for Beale Street
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
Sweet news for lovers of all things chocolatey and delicious.
Candy Craze reopening announced