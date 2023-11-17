Top Craighead County property transaction made in Lake City

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - The most significant real estate purchase in Craighead County between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 was in Lake City.

Our content partner Talk Business & Politics reported that Alpine Income Property OP LP spent $1.55 million on a house and acres in Lake City, with the deal completed by Oct. 15.

The second-largest residential and commercial property transfer in the region during the same period was made by GEV Investments LLC. The company purchased a retail store for $1.5 million, with the deal completed on Oct. 4.

The third largest transaction went to Shawna Gammill Matthews Trust for its $1.33 million purchase of a home in Ridgepointe.

For more on this story, visit Talk Politics & Business’ website.

