‘All I Want for Christmas is You’: Mariah Carey has her own holiday Barbie doll

Fans can ring in the holiday season with a Mariah Carey Barbie doll.(Mattel Creations)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mattel is offering a collectible Mariah Carey Barbie doll just in time for the holidays.

The toy company announced the holiday collector’s item earlier this week.

“This beautiful doll makes a wonderful gift for Barbie collectors and Mariah fans alike!” Mattel shared online.

The Mariah Carey Barbie is wearing a glittery red gown inspired by Carey’s 2019 music video for her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Barbie celebrates this incredible vocalist with a collectible holiday doll in her likeness,” Mattel shared.

According to Mattel, the Mariah Carey Barbie is selling for $75.

Mattel Creations had a few of the dolls for sale on Friday but have since sold out.

As of Saturday, Mattel’s website is informing Barbie fans to check with participating Target and Walmart locations for availability as well as Amazon.

