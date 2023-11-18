Area students encouraged to compete in 2024 Great A-State Media Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Submissions for the upcoming Great A-State Media Fest, which will be held in April, open on Dec. 11.

High school and college students can compete in the online competition featuring 22 contests in audio and video production, live television production, print and graphics, photography, and social media.

“Last year, we had nearly 300 entries from Arkansas and the Mid-South,” said Dr. Michael Bowman, associate professor of creative media. “The abundance of creativity and talent in each submission is amazing.”

The deadline for submission is March 8. Students may enter their work at ASUTV.com/mediafest.

The award ceremony for the competition will be held on Friday, April 12, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. and can be accessed online and on ASU-TV.

“Teachers and their students can watch the ceremony live. It is great to see your work recognized with your teachers and classmates,” said Bowman.

