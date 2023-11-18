Arkansas jobless numbers up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The rise in jobless Arkansans has brought the state’s jobless rate from 2.9% in September to 3.1% in October.

According to Talk Business and Politics, this is the first time the jobless rate has been at or above 3.5% since March.

In October, there were an estimated 1,350,628 employed Arkansans, which is 2.4%, or 27,041 higher than in October of 2022.

The number of Arkansans eligible to work in October 2022 was 1,393,177, up 1.6% from September’s 1,392,374.

Arkansas had 42,549 unemployed individuals in October, a 6.6% increase from September’s 39,933, but an 11.3% decrease from October 2022′s 47,962.

For more information and statistics, you can visit TBP’s website.

