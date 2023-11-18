Arkansas ranks as fifth most promising job market in America, study shows

Football Friday Night
Arkansas ranked fifth in a study of the most promising states for careers.
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranked fifth in a study of the most promising states for careers.

According to the study conducted by The Digital Project Manager, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national job opening rate in America has risen by 89.2% in the past ten years.

South Carolina ranked as the most promising state for job openings in the country, with a 142.86% increase in the past ten years.

Arkansas tied with Louisiana as the fifth in the country, with job openings increasing by 137.50% in the past ten years.

“It is fascinating to see how the employment landscape has transformed over the last decade, with states like Kansas, Illinois, and Arkansas, which previously had some of the worst job opening rates in the country, now among some of the best performers,” said a spokesperson with The Digital Project Manager, “It is fascinating to see how the employment landscape has transformed over the last decade, with states like Kansas, Illinois, and Arkansas, which previously had some of the worst job openings rates in the country, now among some of the best performers.”

