Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Iowa

Freddy Hicks filled up the box score but Arkansas State men's basketball fell at Iowa.
Freddy Hicks filled up the box score but Arkansas State men's basketball fell at Iowa.(Source: KCRG)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freddy Hicks stuffed the box score with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team, but Iowa pulled away late to take an 88-74 decision inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night.

Hicks’ game-high output helped him eclipse the 1,000 points mark for his career, as he connected on seven field goals, including three from the perimeter and four from the foul line.

A-State (1-3) pulled to within a possession multiple times in the first half, and out-rebounded the Hawkeyes (3-1) 44-39. The Red Wolves shot 41.2 percent (28-68) from the floor and 41.7 percent (10-24) from 3-point range, while limiting Iowa to just 2-for-12 from deep.

Three other Red Wolves scored in double figures, with Taryn Todd scoring 16 points on 7-of-17 with six boards. Caleb Fields hit 5-of-6 and went 3-for-3 from long range for 14 points, with Derrian Ford recording a career-high 11 points and seven boards.

Ben Krikke led five Hawkeyes in double digits with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, helping the hosts shoot 46.6 percent (27-58) from the field. Iowa also shot 69.6 percent from the charity stripe, converting 32 of 46 attempts.

Iowa scored the game’s first seven points, but A-State pulled within two on a trey by Fields. The Hawkeyes expanded their lead back out to as much as seven before Hicks capped a 6-0 run that made it a 34-33 affair with 4:54 to play. Hicks then tied at 36-all with a 3-point make, giving him 17 points at the half, but Iowa closed the half on a 13-3 run to lead 49-39 at the break.

The Hawkeyes opened the second half with six unanswered to put their lead back out to 16, but Ford answered with five straight points to cut it back to 11. A-State then pulled to within nine at the 9:58 mark on a trey by Dyondre Dominguez, and then a layup by Todd with 8:09 to play made it an 8-point affair. A Krikke score sparked a 6-0 Hawkeye run before the Red Wolves once again made it a 10-point game with 2:23 remaining. Iowa then closed its scoring with six consecutive points, and then Ford ended the night with a layup in transition.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to the hardwood next Friday, Nov. 24, against San Diego in the Acrisure Invitational. Tip-off from Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. A-State then face either Hawaii or UTRGV on Saturday.

A subscription-based live stream for the event is available, and the radio broadcast of both games can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in Jonesboro, as well as the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers

Latest News

Arkansas State men's basketball falls at Iowa
Higginbottom drops 27 pts, but Scott scores 34 as Arkansas women’s basketball beats A-State
Taliah Scott and Izzy Higginbottom put up plenty of points Friday night. Arkansas beat Arkansas...
Higginbottom drops 27 pts, but Scott scores 34 as Arkansas women’s basketball beats A-State
G.J. Kinne on Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor, Butch Jones (Source: Texas State Athletics)