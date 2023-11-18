Crews respond to large building fire
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a large building fire in Jonesboro Saturday.
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a grass fire near West Parker Road.
It was reported that the fire then spread to a large building, perhaps a warehouse, and multiple vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.
