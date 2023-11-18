Jonesboro police searching for shoplifter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a local shoplifter.

According to a social media post, the suspect was seen doing “a little Christmas shopping,” and didn’t pay for their items.

If you recognize the person, you are advised to call JPD at 870-935-5657, or Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP.

A tip can be made anonymously. The department asks you to provide the reference code 10735 when leaving your tip.

