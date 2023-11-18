Jonesboro signs receive new look

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is upgrading its signage as the city works on its new branding campaign.

According to a social media post from Jonesboro Unlimited, as of Friday, Nov. 17, two of the six city signs have been completed and lit. (Jonesboro Unlimited)

Every major entrance to the city is expected to be upgraded to the new look within the next few weeks.

Jonesboro Unlimited said the next sign to receive a makeover will be on US Highway 49 in Valley View

