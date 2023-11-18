NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local basketball legend doing big things on and off the court.

Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving. The Malik Monk Turkey Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native Malik Monk donated 300 turkeys for the drive. This is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season, but Monk did not attend the event.

His mother, Jackie Monk, was just one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived. She said that everyone understands his busy schedule and that, for him, basketball comes first.

“The community raised me,” Jackie said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie said she was unbelievably proud of her son, and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family. He said he enjoys seeing the smiles every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

