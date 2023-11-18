Football Friday Night
Over 200,000 meals collected for Fill the Food Bank

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank.

Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 273,362 meals.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals.

“While we didn’t quite hit the goal, we are so grateful for all of the community support,” said Chief Development Officer Rebecca Hendrix. “We will continue to fundraise and seek donations of food to meet the needs of people facing hunger this season.

Thanks to everyone who helped, donated, and shared on social media.

