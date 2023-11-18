Football Friday Night
Pocahontas to receive funding for electric heat pump manufacturing

Pocahontas is one of 15 cities set to get a boost in energy production.(WDTV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas is one of 15 cities set to get a boost in energy production.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Energy announced $169 million to accelerate electric heat pump manufacturing across the country.

Part of the funding will be used for the manufacturing of geothermal heat pumps in Pocahontas through Hydro Temp Corporation.

The projects are the first authorized by the DOE to use the Defense Production Act to increase production of

five key clean energy technologies, including electric heat pumps.

