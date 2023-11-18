Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State University is set to make cuts to some of their programs.
Arkansas State University cutting 9 programs
A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Paragould police arrested 45-year-old Ajai Jemnor on Nov. 14 on five counts of rape, one count...
Man accused of raping child for years
After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team
Sheriff Russell said about $190,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during the search.
Two people arrested in drug bust

Latest News

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week