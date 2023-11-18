Two people arrested in drug bust

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people have been arrested in Sharp County following a months-long drug investigation.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, the sheriff’s office assisted the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home on Nov. 17.

The two people arrested face drug-related charges. Their identities will not be released until formal charges have been filed, according to Russell.

