University police investigate carjacking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The University Police Department at Arkansas State University is investigating after a person had their vehicle stolen from them.

According to a news release, UPD received a report of a vehicle carjacking in the parking lot behind Kays Hall at 1:27 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The victim told police that an unknown female suspect flagged them down and forcefully removed them from the vehicle.

The suspect then left campus on Johnson Avenue.

In response to this incident, UPD shared the following tips to help people stay safe and prevent carjackings:

Always drive with your car doors locked.

Never stop to assist a stranger in need. Instead, use your cell phone to call the police on their behalf for assistance.

If a carjacker threatens you, give up your car. Your life is more important than your vehicle.

If you are the victim of a carjacking, try to remember what the carjacker looked like and which direction they fled.

Report the crime immediately by calling 911 or contacting A-State UPD.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.