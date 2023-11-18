Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

University police investigate carjacking

The University Police Department at Arkansas State University is investigating after a person...
The University Police Department at Arkansas State University is investigating after a person had their vehicle stolen from them.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The University Police Department at Arkansas State University is investigating after a person had their vehicle stolen from them.

According to a news release, UPD received a report of a vehicle carjacking in the parking lot behind Kays Hall at 1:27 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The victim told police that an unknown female suspect flagged them down and forcefully removed them from the vehicle.

The suspect then left campus on Johnson Avenue.

In response to this incident, UPD shared the following tips to help people stay safe and prevent carjackings:

  • Always drive with your car doors locked.
  • Never stop to assist a stranger in need. Instead, use your cell phone to call the police on their behalf for assistance.
  • If a carjacker threatens you, give up your car. Your life is more important than your vehicle.
  • If you are the victim of a carjacking, try to remember what the carjacker looked like and which direction they fled.
  • Report the crime immediately by calling 911 or contacting A-State UPD.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers

Latest News

The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a local...
Jonesboro police searching for shoplifter
The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank
Over 200,000 meals collected for Fill the Food Bank
Sheriff Russell said about $190,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during the search.
Two people arrested in drug bust
Henry Lockhart turned seven on Nov. 7, but for the last two years, he hasn’t wanted to receive...
Seven-year-old donates birthday presents to homeless