All day craft festival highlights unique local businesses

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an exciting day for local business owners to show off their work.

The Fall Festival of Crafts was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Local vendors and small business owners sold their goods to community members.

Darlene Kent is the owner of NEA Creative Stitches. She said she started this business three years ago and plans to take it on full-time when she retires.

" I just enjoy doing embroidery,” she said. “And I’m about to retire in a year or so.”

Other vendors brought tastier options. Homemade jams, baked goods, and barbeque were some of the items customers walked home with. Code Fusion Creations owner Stephanie Thompson sold cotton candy. One of her customers said, “It’s not something you can eat daintily, but it is very tasty.”

Outside the venue, featured a bounce house and a petting zoo. Leigh Anne Short with Cotton Patch Ponies allowed children to meet the animals, ride a horse, and hold roosters, hens, and bunnies.

