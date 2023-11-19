Arkansas State bowl projections (11/19/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is bowl eligible after Saturday’s 77-31 victory over Texas State.

Several national outlets are projecting bowl matchups, here’s how the 6-5 Red Wolves stack up.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Camellia (Montgomery) vs. Northern Illinois

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Camellia (Montgomery) vs. UCF

CBS Sports: Cure (Orlando) vs. UCF

247 Sports: 68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile) vs. Northern Illinois

