Arkansas State bowl projections (11/19/23)
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is bowl eligible after Saturday’s 77-31 victory over Texas State.
Several national outlets are projecting bowl matchups, here’s how the 6-5 Red Wolves stack up.
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Camellia (Montgomery) vs. Northern Illinois
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Camellia (Montgomery) vs. UCF
CBS Sports: Cure (Orlando) vs. UCF
247 Sports: 68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile) vs. Northern Illinois
