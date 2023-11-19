Football Friday Night
Broemmel completes A-State cross country season at NCAA Championships

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rahel Broemmel placed 203rd on Saturday morning at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, capping another strong season for Arkansas State.

The freshman clocked a time of 21:36.4 in the women’s 6K and climbed six spots after the final 1K split to finish.

She is A-State’s third competitor in the women’s championship race, joining Kristina Aubert and Jaybe Shufelberger, while also being the program’s fourth consecutive runner in either event.

Her first collegiate cross country season on included a fifth-place finish at the South Central Regional Championships, while also placing fourth at the Sun Belt Conference Championships to earn first-team all-league honors.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State turns its attention to the indoor track and field season, slated to begin Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Crimson and Gold Invitational in Pittsburg, Kan.

