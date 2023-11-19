Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash

Football Friday Night
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Captain Jason Elms from the Paragould Police Department, a call came in at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in front of Kum & Go on Linwood Drive in Paragould.

Capt. Elms said 77-year-old Danny Lee Fry of Paragould was crossing Linwood Drive when a Kia Sorento traveling southbound hit him in the inside lane.

Fry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Fry was wearing dark clothing at the time and the driver was unable to see him.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

