Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Captain Jason Elms from the Paragould Police Department, a call came in at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in front of Kum & Go on Linwood Drive in Paragould.

Capt. Elms said 77-year-old Danny Lee Fry of Paragould was crossing Linwood Drive when a Kia Sorento traveling southbound hit him in the inside lane.

Fry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Fry was wearing dark clothing at the time and the driver was unable to see him.

