Gas prices tumble ahead of Thanksgiving travel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling this coming holiday have reason to be thankful.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell 5.6 cents last week to $2.86, according to GasBuddy.com.

That’s 25.3 cents less than motorists spent a month ago and 24 cents lower than last Thanksgiving.

For those traveling out of state, the national average fell 6.2 cents last week to $3.27 a gallon.

Diesel drivers also saw a drop, with prices falling 6.9 cents to an average of $4.28.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said price declines could continue for another week or two, “leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

Whether traveling across town or the country this holiday, visit the K8 News Pump Patrol to find the cheapest gas prices.

