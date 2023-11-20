Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Hospital kicks off ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jonesboro.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital held the 11th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 19. Community members gathered to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

This year, the hospital is asking the public to donate cans of soup to give back to the local nonprofit Helping Neighbors Food Pantry. Cans can be dropped off at any NEA Baptist location through Dec. 1.

Marketing Director Ty Jones said they love lighting up the lobby every year.

“We always light the tree before we cut the turkey,” Jones said. “It’s the season of thankfulness and the season of giving.”

He said along with lighting the tree, they wanted to offer free Christmas for the community. The ceremony featured live Christmas music from the local band Chieftain Lane Revival. Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Hodgson read the night before Christmas and the Nativity Story was read by The Rock of NEA Pastor Terry Watson.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made their grand arrival right after the tree was lit. Children waited in line to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him their wishlist.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
Sheriff Russell said about $190,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during the search.
Two people arrested in drug bust
Arkansas State University is set to make cuts to some of their programs.
Arkansas State University cutting 9 programs
Paragould police arrested 45-year-old Ajai Jemnor on Nov. 14 on five counts of rape, one count...
Man accused of raping child for years

Latest News

The Fall Festival of Crafts was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on...
All day craft festival highlights unique local businesses
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
The City of Jonesboro is upgrading its signage as the city works on its new branding campaign.
Jonesboro signs receive new look
The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank
Over 200,000 meals collected for Fill the Food Bank