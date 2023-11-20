Hoxie mayor’s home catches fire; fire chief resigns

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) — A fire broke out at the former home of Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins early Sunday morning, leaving the property in ruins.

The Mayor, who was in the process of demolishing the old home located on Broad Street, said the house did not have utilities hooked up and Arkansas State Police have initiated an investigation, suspecting the involvement of either local youths or an unhoused individual.

Mayor Coggins, who had plans to construct a new residence behind the one that succumbed to the flames, expressed shock at the unexpected turn of events.

Adding another layer to the incident, Mayor Coggins revealed that the Hoxie Fire Chief resigned on Sunday morning, citing the fire as the catalyst.

According to Mayor Coggins, the fire department did not promptly notify him about the incident, prompting him to inquire about the lack of communication. In the aftermath of this revelation, the fire chief stepped down from his position.

Assistant Chief Chuck Adams has assumed the role of fire chief following the resignation. The circumstances surrounding the delay in informing Mayor Coggins about the fire remain unclear, and the mayor, visibly concerned, has called for a thorough investigation into both the blaze and the response by the local fire department.

This is the second fire at a property owned by the mayor. In 2021, a fire destroyed an apartment complex in town.

Coggins, who owns Rose Garden Estates, said the fire destroyed seven units, including his own.

