Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. Nov. 18 on East Main Street in Blytheville.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 57-year-old Anthony Q. Lawson was traveling westbound when his motorized wheelchair collided with an eastbound 2003 Dodge Durango.

Lawson was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he later died.

