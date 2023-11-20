Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV

A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. Nov. 18 on East Main Street in Blytheville.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 57-year-old Anthony Q. Lawson was traveling westbound when his motorized wheelchair collided with an eastbound 2003 Dodge Durango.

Lawson was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.
SILVER ALERT: Montgomery County woman missing
The Fordyce native had 310 all-purpose yards as the Red Wolves won 77-31
Arkansas State has record-breaking performance to become bowl eligible
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a...
Crews respond to large building fire

Latest News

Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat road need to plan an alternate route.
Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat
A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.
SILVER ALERT: Montgomery County woman missing
Jones recommends removing tall grass, debris, and firewood far away from your home’s exterior...
Protect your home from cold weather pests
The ceremony featured live Christmas music from the local band Chieftain Lane Revival, Arkansas...
Hospital kicks off ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’