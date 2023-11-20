Nov. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to rain showers across Region 8, and the rain will only increase throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s.

The heaviest rain will be across the eastern part of the area but expect a good amount of rain still across the Ozarks.

Showers should start to taper off heading into the nighttime hours, but the clouds will stick around for Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts today will be in the 1″-2″ range.

The rest of the week looks dry, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with temperatures in the 50s



News Headlines

You are advised to take precautions to avoid sickness at holiday gatherings.

AAA estimates over four million Americans will be flying for the Thanksgiving holiday. We have some tips to help you avoid the travel rush.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died Sunday at the age of 96.

With cooler temperatures in Region 8, pests are now trying to find a way into your home.

Memphis sets a new homicide record. A Tennessee state senator has an emergency plea for help from the governor.



