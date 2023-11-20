Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces felony charges after Jonesboro police said he bit a nurse.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to charge 30-year-old Rodney Hogan of Pocahontas with second-degree battery.

According to court documents, officers were called Thursday to the emergency room of a local hospital regarding a patient being aggressive.

“The nurses and assistants were working to restrain Hogan when he scratched and bit a nurse, leaving visible bruising and abrasions to the nurse’s left breast and right arm,” the affidavit stated.

Hogan is currently free on a $7,500 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 28.

According to the judge’s notes, this is Hogan’s fourth arrest in two years.

