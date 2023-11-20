Protect your home from cold weather pests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bugs want out of your house as temperatures go low, but another kind of pest wants in.

With cooler temperatures rolling in, the owner of Orkin Pest Control Mike Jones is warning everyone to be on the lookout around their homes for signs of rodents. He said they have already received several calls regarding mice this fall.

“They can do a lot a lot of damage,” Jones said. “[Mice] are what we are called for the most this time of year.”

Mice can fit through dime-sized holes. Jones said to be on the lookout for them near gutters and the side of your house. He said there is a small area above the gutters that makes it easy for rodents to get in called a “builder’s gap.”

“A lot of rodents use the gutters as kind of a racetrack to get up and then get into that area,” Jones said.

He said it’s important to close these areas off because mice can cause pretty big damage to your home. Major damage like house fires can happen when they chew wiring in the walls or attic.

Jones said urine and feces from rodents can cause salmonella or antivirus. Minor damage can range from stained ceilings to potent smells, chewed-up furniture, and tiny holes in the baseboards.

“Mice like to get inside to stay warm and store food,” Jones said. “There’s lots of damage that can be done that can get real serious.”

He recommends removing tall grass, debris, and firewood far away from your home’s exterior. Mice will find any way they can get into your home and stay all winter long.

