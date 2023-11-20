Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sharp County receives grant to battle opioid use

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office received thousands of dollars to help fight the opioid crisis.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said his department was awarded $341,390.32 from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

The funding will be used to hire an opioid investigator and a peer recovery specialist.

Sheriff Shane Russell said it’s something the county has needed for some time.

“It’s needed everywhere. Opioid addiction is very prevalent, and it’s a horrible thing,” Sheriff Russell explained.

Work has already begun to hire the two positions and get the program off the ground.

“We will be interviewing folks for these positions, and once we get that started, it’ll grow from there,” Russell added.

The two new positions will be able to work with other agencies than just the sheriff’s office to try and put a stop to opioid abuse in the county.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the former home of the Hoxie mayor is under investigation.
Hoxie mayor’s home catches fire; fire chief resigns
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse

Latest News

The ceremony featured live Christmas music from the local band Chieftain Lane Revival, Arkansas...
Hospital kicks off ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’
Get in the holiday spirit Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, at the Downtown Joyfest on Union...
Midday Interview: Downtown Joyfest
The Fall Festival of Crafts was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on...
All day craft festival highlights unique local businesses
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’