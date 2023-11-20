Football Friday Night
SILVER ALERT: Montgomery County woman missing

A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.

According to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office, a silver alert was issued for 66-year-old Stephanie Elaine Standrige who was last at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Mount Ida, Arkansas.

Strandrige was last seen wearing purple yoga pants and a dark gray sweatshirt. The woman may be driving in a 2018 White Chevy Equinox with an Arkansas license plate.

If you have seen this woman, please contact the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office at (870) 867-3151.

