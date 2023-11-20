Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Turkey Pardon Tradition Continues in 76th Year

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The same day President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday, two turkeys from Minnesota “Liberty” and “Bell” received the ultimate present — a presidential pardon that spares them from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know I wasn’t there. I was too young to make it up,” Biden joked.

On the South Lawn of the White House, the turkeys were presented to President Biden by the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. With much fanfare, the President used his presidential authority to issue pardons to the lucky birds who will live out the rest of their lives at the University of Minnesota.

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations birds!” said the President. He continued, “These birds have a new appreciation of the words: ‘Let freedom ring.’”

Stories of turkeys being spared date back to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln. But the White House Historical Society notes the turkey pardon became an annual tradition in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush.

“Liberty” and “Bell” hail from Minnesota — which produces more turkeys than any other state.

President Obama once said Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year to be an American. But it’s also one of the worst days of the year to be a turkey. But for “Liberty” and “Bell” this Thanksgiving already looks pretty good.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
Arkansas State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
Silver Alert canceled for missing woman
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a...
Crews respond to large building fire

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.
‘Frozen 3′ and ‘Frozen 4′ are in the works, Disney CEO says
In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl's new doll shares name and hometown with real life toddler
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck