Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after their vehicle hit a deer in Dunklin County on Sunday, November 19.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on County Road 401, two miles west of Kennett.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of a 2020 Can-Am Defender hit a deer in the roadway. The UTV then went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Donald J. Collins, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mary G. Collins, were both injured in crash. Both were taken by ambulance to a Jonesboro, Arkansas hospital.

Donald Collins received minor injuries and Mary Collins received moderate injuries.

MSHP said both were wearing a seat belt.

The UTV was totaled in the crash.

