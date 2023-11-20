Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County

Two people were injured after their vehicle hit a deer in Dunklin County on Sunday, November 19.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after their vehicle hit a deer in Dunklin County on Sunday, November 19.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on County Road 401, two miles west of Kennett.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of a 2020 Can-Am Defender hit a deer in the roadway. The UTV then went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Donald J. Collins, and his passenger, 21-year-old Mary G. Collins, were both injured in crash. Both were taken by ambulance to a Jonesboro, Arkansas hospital.

Donald Collins received minor injuries and Mary Collins received moderate injuries.

MSHP said both were wearing a seat belt.

The UTV was totaled in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
Community members received free turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.
NBA player donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’
A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.
SILVER ALERT: Montgomery County woman missing
The Fordyce native had 310 all-purpose yards as the Red Wolves won 77-31
Arkansas State has record-breaking performance to become bowl eligible
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a...
Crews respond to large building fire

Latest News

A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat road need to plan an alternate route.
Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat
A woman from Montgomery County has gone missing.
SILVER ALERT: Montgomery County woman missing
Jones recommends removing tall grass, debris, and firewood far away from your home’s exterior...
Protect your home from cold weather pests
The ceremony featured live Christmas music from the local band Chieftain Lane Revival, Arkansas...
Hospital kicks off ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’