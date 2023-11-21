93-year-old woman killed in crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:52 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 167 and 412 in Ash Flat.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Phyllis Thompson of Cherokee Village was a passenger in a northbound 2015 Lincoln MKC driven by 67-year-old Mark Thompson, also of Cherokee Village.

ASP said Mark Thompson failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn into the path of a southbound 1999 Dodge Ram driven by 30-year-old Matthew Melton of Evening Shade.

The report stated Melton’s pickup truck struck the front passenger side of Thompson’s vehicle.

Phyllis Thompson died of her injuries.

An ambulance took Melton and Mark Thompson to White River Medical Center in Batesville with unspecified injuries.

According to the report, it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

