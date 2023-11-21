A-State Athletics and Red Wolves Foundation launches Scarlet Society

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Monday the creation of the Scarlet Society, a new major-gifts program for the Red Wolves Foundation.

“We’re excited to launch our Scarlet Society, an important initiative that will serve as a key component to our larger revenue-generation plans moving forward,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton. “We’re confident it will provide financial resources necessary to compete for championships and deliver a positive impact on our student-athletes, sports programs, facilities and overall Athletics Department.”

The Scarlet Society is an exclusive major-giving program that provides unique benefits to A-State Athletics donors who give a minimum donation of $25,000, payable over five years. These donations exceed priority seating-related contributions and are applied toward facility enhancements, capital projects and athletics endowments.

Philanthropic gifts to Arkansas State University that support these initiatives are eligible for a tax deduction. These gifts may include but are not limited to:

· Capital Projects

· Sports Performance Health and Wellness

· Philanthropic Initiatives

· Athletics Director Opportunity Fund

· Endowments

The Scarlet Society seeks to assist with capital projects through unrestricted gifts. The Scarlet Society offers members great benefits for their gifts to the Red Wolves Foundation, including exclusive events, access and experiences, along with other opportunities.

Scarlet Society donors can choose to contribute to either one of the current capital projects or an unrestricted gift that would be used at the discretion of the Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics, each of which will help build A-State Athletics for the future.

A full list of benefits and sports-specific philanthropic needs within the Athletics Department are both available by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/ScarletSociety.

“We’re grateful to our donors for the generosity and support they’ve already and continue to provide to help give our student-athletes a first-class experience,” said Purinton. “The Scarlet Society gives us a new avenue to also expand our donor base, so our staff was very deliberate as we were putting together the different aspects of this program.

“We not only wanted to provide numerous benefits, but benefits we thought current and potential donors would find meaningful and attractive. We believe we accomplished that, while also presenting multiple ways people can choose to contribute in order to help advance A-State Athletics.”

Donors currently fulfilling pledges tied to a donation made to the Red Wolves Foundation (outside of ticket/parking-related contributions and sport-specific booster club contributions) will be grandfathered into the Scarlet Society.

“Our staff is thrilled to launch the Scarlet Society and unveil a new level of giving for our fans and donors,” said Deputy Athletics Director for Development and Revenue Generation Brandon Cunningham. “We have a lot of exciting fundraising initiatives on the horizon that will greatly support our student-athletes and athletics programs. The benefits associated with the Scarlet Society will allow the Red Wolves Foundation to recognize philanthropic investments and commitments by our donors.”

Visit AStateRedWolves.com/ScarletSociety to learn more about the Scarlet Society. Additional information may also be obtained by contacting Assistant Athletics Director for Development and Major Gifts Logan Kidd at 870-972-3873 or rkidd@astate.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.