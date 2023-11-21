Arkansas guard Taliah Scott named SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week

Taliah Scott from the Arkansas women’s basketball team has put the nation on notice and has been recognized in just her second week playing collegiate basketball by being tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks the third straight year Mike Neighbors has had at least one of his freshmen noticed for the weekly award.

Scott is coming off having averaged 24.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in last week’s 3-0 showing. The Orange Park, Florida native has led the Hogs in scoring in all five games thus far, doing so while averaging a near 50 percent field goal percentage on 89 total attempts (43-for-89).

The guard got the week started with an 18-point performance against Little Rock in just 29 minutes played. She followed up that showing with a career-high 34 points off 12-of-21 shooting from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line at Arkansas State. Scott played all 40 minutes in that contest vs. the Red Wolves, while finishing just three points shy of the freshman scoring record of 37 (set by Bettye Fiscus in 1981). To wrap up the week, Scott notched 17 points, four rebounds and three assists with a team-high 35 minutes played vs. Central Arkansas.

Through five games, Scott leads the SEC in scoring, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made and minutes per game. Her scoring average is eighth in the country, while her free throws made ranks second, field goals made is fifth and free throw attempts is sixth.

The Hogs will play in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off this weekend from Friday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Nov. 25. Arkansas plays Wisconsin on Friday at 1 p.m. CT and either Maquette or Boston College on Saturday at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT. The tournament will take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers. Games will be streamed on FSWBucs.com and the Women’s Sports Network.

