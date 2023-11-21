Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for regular season finale at Marshall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Its the final Talkin’ Tuesday for Arkansas State football in 2023.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves have already won more games this fall (6) than the previous two seasons combined (5). 6-5 A-State travels to 5-6 Marshall. The pack look to secure a winning season and knock the Thundering Herd out of bowl eligibility.

“They’re 4 and 1 at home, and they’re a talented football team,” Jones said in the weekly press conference. It’s the same story when we played South Alabama. Lot of people predicted them to win their side, a lot of returning starters. They have some NFL players at the defensive end position and defensive line. Their linebackers are downhill, they’re very physical, they’re aggressive. Offensively, I think we’re going against one of the best running backs in the league.”

All seven rushing touchdowns in the win over Texas State were by Arkansas natives. Little Rock native Makilan Thomas is part of a improved Red Wolves offensive line.

“Just to represent the state like that is a great feeling,” Thomas said. “You got Cross, you got Cedric, you got myself, Zac, everyone. It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do what you do and represent the state at a high level. We’re getting the job done up front. Like we’re doing our job and doing it effectively. It’s like the puzzle pieces are coming together, and it just feels amazing. Awesome feeling.”

Melique Straker had 13 tackles last time out along with a pick-six in the 4th quarter. The linebacker says the pack will stay poised in preparing for the regular season finale.

“That’s gone and done with,” Straker said. “This week is this week and we gotta make sure we put the foot on the gas and get going. Because it’s going to be extremely important, especially the young guys. Young guys look at us as leaders. And they gotta see that moving forward that you had a wonderful performance. But you gotta keep moving, and the train has got to keep going.”

Arkansas State football faces Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30pm on ESPN+.

