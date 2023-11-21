Arkansas State guard Freddy Hicks named SBC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

After a stellar two-game stint last week, Arkansas State’s Freddy Hicks earned Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Hicks averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the Red Wolves’ contests against Alcorn State (Nov. 14) and at Iowa (Nov. 17), eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career with a 21-point output against the Hawkeyes. He shot 46.2 percent (12-26) from the field, including an even 50 percent (4-8) from 3-point range, while going 7-for-11 (.636) from the free-throw line.

Tuesday’s honor marks A-State’s first Player of the Week since Jan. 25, 2022. It also is Hicks’ first weekly award as a Red Wolf, but the second in his career, as he earned WAC Player of the Week laurels last season at Tarleton State.

The Searcy, Ark., native scored 14 points while grabbing six rebounds and tallying four assists in A-State’s win over the Braves in the team’s home opener, connecting on 5-of-8 from the floor and converting 3-for-4 at the charity stripe. In Friday’s battle in Iowa City, Hicks led the Scarlet and Black with 21 points, making 7-of-18 from the field and 3-for-4 from distance. He added nine boards and a career-high seven dimes to go along with a block and a steal.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to the hardwood Friday, Nov. 24, against San Diego in the Acrisure Invitational. Tip-off from Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. A-State then face either Hawaii or UTRGV on Saturday at either 7 or 9:30 p.m. CT.

A subscription-based live stream for the event is available, and the radio broadcast of Friday’s game can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in Jonesboro. Saturday’s game will be aired on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network. Both contests can also be heard on the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State men’s basketball program, follow @AStateMB on Twitter/X and @astatemb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateMB.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.