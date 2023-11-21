Augustave & Walcott earn SEC weekly football honors

Arkansas freshman RB Isaiah Augustave and senior DB Alfahiym Walcott received weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Monday.

Augustave was named SEC Freshman of the Week and Walcott earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week following dominant performances in the 44-20 win against FIU on Nov. 18.

Augustave made the most of his opportunity in the win, breaking loose for 101 yards on 14 carries (7.2 ypc) to lead the Hogs to a season-high 323 rushing yards. The true freshman became Arkansas’ second 100-yard rusher of the season, joining RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who rushed for 103 yards at Florida (Nov. 4), as the only Razorback players to accomplish the feat in 2023.

Walcott finished with five tackles and two interceptions, including an interception return touchdown. The Wilmington, N.C., product became the first Arkansas defender with two interceptions, including an interception return touchdown, in a game since DB Chris Houston did so at Mississippi State in 2006. The only conference defender with multiple interceptions during Week 12, Walcott is the first Razorback with two interceptions in a game since Jalen in 2021 vs. Rice. He’s a crucial part of an Arkansas defense that has scored a nation-leading five defensive touchdowns this season (four interception return touchdowns and one fumble return touchdown).

Walcott is tied with Dwight McGlothern for the team lead in interceptions with three this season. For his career, Walcott has recorded seven interceptions – the second-most among all active Razorback defenders.

Arkansas concludes the 2023 regular season at home against No. 10 Missouri in this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Kickoff between the Hogs and Tigers from inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, on CBS.

