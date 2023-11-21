Football Friday Night
Blytheville Police Department’s K9 Csoki receives donation of body armor

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department’s K9 Csoki has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Csoki’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20″.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,315 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

