Christmas parades and events throughout Region 8: What you need to know
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
If you have an event you would like added to our list, email us at news@kait8.com.
EVENTS
- Jonesboro FOA Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
- DJA’s Joy Fest 2023: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.
- Christmas in the Patio: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
- Centennial Park Lighting: Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
