Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The former head of the Dunklin County Sewer District in Malden and his wife face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more than $160,000 missing or misused.

The Dunklin County prosecutor filed multiple felony charges against Korey and Jennifer Adams this week.

Each face 19 charges after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation into the alleged theft which, according to court documents, the prosecutor requested in summer 2022.

In October, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzgerald released results from the audit. The report detailed years of financial mismanagement at the sewer district between 2017 and 2021, including more than $54,000 in payroll overpayments made to the bookkeeper, Jennifer Adams.

Her husband, Korey, served as the board president.

Both were booked and released on bond Tuesday afternoon, November 21.

