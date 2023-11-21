Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Insurance companies warn of scams during open enrollment

Whether it be social media posts, phone calls, emails, text messages, or other channels,...
Whether it be social media posts, phone calls, emails, text messages, or other channels, multiple scams have been sent out this year attempting to access your personal information.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open enrollment is happening now for multiple insurance providers across the country.

Whether it be social media posts, phone calls, emails, text messages, or other channels, multiple scams have been sent out this year attempting to access your personal information.

These scams usually say they have a “great” supplemental plan to your insurance or say they can help you get enrolled for the upcoming year, but that usually isn’t true.

That’s why you’re encouraged to speak directly to your insurance provider or someone local that you can trust.

“My recommendation would be to not to call those numbers. Those local agents in the area that you can call and ask that information. I would call and get that information from them,” Ozarks Healthcare’s Director of Revenue Cycle Melody Simpson explained.

It’s also important to ensure the person re-enrolling you knows what they’re doing is also important, because when a change to your plan has been made, it may be hard to reverse it.

“Once you’re changed, it’s going to take you 90 days or so to get that changed if you’re even able to do it at that time. Sometimes you’re locked into those for a year,” Simpson added.

Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a home owned by Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins early Sunday morning, leaving...
Property owned by Hoxie Mayor catches fire; fire chief resigns
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Medic One sold to Maryland company

Latest News

A fire broke out at a home owned by Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins early Sunday morning, leaving...
Property owned by Hoxie Mayor catches fire; fire chief resigns
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin said the department was able to buy the mobile...
Butler Co. Health Dept. hopes new mobile unit helps accessibility
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 11/21/23 press conference (Marshall preview)