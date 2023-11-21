Insurance companies warn of scams during open enrollment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open enrollment is happening now for multiple insurance providers across the country.

Whether it be social media posts, phone calls, emails, text messages, or other channels, multiple scams have been sent out this year attempting to access your personal information.

These scams usually say they have a “great” supplemental plan to your insurance or say they can help you get enrolled for the upcoming year, but that usually isn’t true.

That’s why you’re encouraged to speak directly to your insurance provider or someone local that you can trust.

“My recommendation would be to not to call those numbers. Those local agents in the area that you can call and ask that information. I would call and get that information from them,” Ozarks Healthcare’s Director of Revenue Cycle Melody Simpson explained.

It’s also important to ensure the person re-enrolling you knows what they’re doing is also important, because when a change to your plan has been made, it may be hard to reverse it.

“Once you’re changed, it’s going to take you 90 days or so to get that changed if you’re even able to do it at that time. Sometimes you’re locked into those for a year,” Simpson added.

Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it likely is.

