Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ja’Quez Cross named SBC Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week

The Fordyce native had 310 all-purpose yards as the Red Wolves won 77-31
The Fordyce native had 310 all-purpose yards as the Red Wolves won 77-31(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State redshirt-sophomore running back Ja’Quez Cross has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Cross becomes the first player in league history to earn the offensive and special teams weekly accolades in the same week. He is the second player in league history to earn multiple weekly honors in the same week joining cornerback Tony Lukins of New Mexico State who was named the league’s defensive and special teams player of the week on Oct. 8, 2001.

Cross totaled 320 all-purpose yards, most in a Sun Belt Conference game between two league foes since 2017. He posted his second career game with 100 or more rush yards with 13 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns, the first A-State player with three or more rushing scores in a game since 2019. He had three kickoff returns totaling 166 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown return, first by an A-State player since 2022. His 320 all-purpose are the second-most in any FBS game this season. Accounting for four touchdowns, Cross aided the highest-scoring total (77) in league history between two conference foes.

A-State earned bowl eligibility with the win over Texas State and closes out the regular season at Marshall Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the former home of the Hoxie mayor is under investigation.
Hoxie mayor’s home catches fire; fire chief resigns
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle in fatal crash
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation

Latest News

Arkansas women’s basketball improves to 5-0 with win over UCA
Arkansas women's basketball beats UCA 81-67
Sam Pittman reflects on Hunter Yurachek announcement, SEC Players of the Week announced
Arkansas State announces creation of Scarlet Society
A-State has announced a new major-gifts program called Scarlet Society
A-State Athletics and Red Wolves Foundation launches Scarlet Society