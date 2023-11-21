Ja’Quez Cross named SBC Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State redshirt-sophomore running back Ja’Quez Cross has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Cross becomes the first player in league history to earn the offensive and special teams weekly accolades in the same week. He is the second player in league history to earn multiple weekly honors in the same week joining cornerback Tony Lukins of New Mexico State who was named the league’s defensive and special teams player of the week on Oct. 8, 2001.

Cross totaled 320 all-purpose yards, most in a Sun Belt Conference game between two league foes since 2017. He posted his second career game with 100 or more rush yards with 13 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns, the first A-State player with three or more rushing scores in a game since 2019. He had three kickoff returns totaling 166 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown return, first by an A-State player since 2022. His 320 all-purpose are the second-most in any FBS game this season. Accounting for four touchdowns, Cross aided the highest-scoring total (77) in league history between two conference foes.

A-State earned bowl eligibility with the win over Texas State and closes out the regular season at Marshall Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.