Library announces job cuts

This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be thankful for.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This holiday season, some Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees have little to be thankful for.

Director Vanessa Adams announced Tuesday, Nov. 21, that the library is cutting staff.

“We deeply regret that the library is being forced to make cuts in library staff,” she said. “This is a direct result of the millage decrease we experienced in the November 2022 election.

Adams said the decision was “not made lightly,” and she was “genuinely apologetic” to the employees who lost their jobs.

“The library is grateful for the hard work and dedication of all its employees,” Adams said. “This is not a reflection of their contributions.”

She did not say how many employees would be affected by the cuts or where the cuts would be made.

K8 News has contacted Adams for more details and will update this story as they become available.

