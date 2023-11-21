Man accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police said he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Nov. 20, to charge 34-year-old Quinton Whitney with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, and harassing communications.

The charges stem from a domestic assault reported on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the 100 block of West Nettleton Avenue.

According to court documents, Whitney entered his estranged girlfriend’s home after learning she was 33 weeks pregnant by another man.

“Whitney grabbed the victim’s phone, threw it, and told her children to go to their room because ‘this b**** or this baby about to die,” the affidavit stated.

According to the court documents, Whitney began hitting the woman with his fist and pushed her to the ground.

“Victim further told officers that Whitney began to kick her in the stomach and told her, ‘F*** that baby’ and that ‘It can die,’” the affidavit said.

Following the alleged attack, Whitney ran to a home in the 900 block of Creath Avenue and refused to come outside when officers arrived.

After hours of negotiations, Whitney surrendered to police and was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

He remains in the CCDC on a $500,000 cash/surety bond. According to the judge’s notes, Whitney is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his bond.

