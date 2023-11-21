Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of raping child

Judge Shannon Langston found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Lamarion Zykee Young of...
Judge Shannon Langston found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Lamarion Zykee Young of Blytheville with rape and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man is being held on a $150,000 bond after police said he raped a child.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lamarion Young on Nov. 11 following an investigation with the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division.

According to a news release on Monday, Nov. 20, the victim was a juvenile.

On Nov. 13, he appeared in Blytheville District Court where Judge Shannon Langston found probable cause to charge Young with rape and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety.

As of Nov. 21, Young remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting his next appearance in court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at the former home of the Hoxie mayor is under investigation.
Hoxie mayor’s home catches fire; fire chief resigns
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Termination of Jonesboro police department employee sparks outrage, calls for investigation
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Friday, Nov. 17, to...
Police: Man scratched, bit ER nurse
A Blytheville man died Saturday when his wheelchair collided with an SUV.
Man dies after wheelchair collides with SUV
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Medic One sold to Maryland company

Latest News

A 93-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision.
93-year-old woman killed in crash
Brookland girls basketball beats Valley View 57-42
Arkansas women's basketball beats UCA 81-67
With the holidays among us, airports are busier than ever as travelers work to get home to...
Holiday airport rush: What you need to know