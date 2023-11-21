Man accused of raping child

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man is being held on a $150,000 bond after police said he raped a child.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lamarion Young on Nov. 11 following an investigation with the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division.

According to a news release on Monday, Nov. 20, the victim was a juvenile.

On Nov. 13, he appeared in Blytheville District Court where Judge Shannon Langston found probable cause to charge Young with rape and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety.

As of Nov. 21, Young remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting his next appearance in court.

